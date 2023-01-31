Salina, KS

Alternatives to Eggs

Maddy Rohr / K-State Research and ExtensionJanuary 31, 2023

As egg prices continue to increase in grocery stores, Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said it might be beneficial to consider replacing eggs in certain recipes.

“From December 2021 to December 2022, the average price of a dozen eggs has gone up from $1.79 per dozen to $4.25 per dozen, according to USDA retail egg report. The biggest reason is the ongoing outbreak of avian influenza that has affected 46 states and almost 58 million poultry birds,” Blakeslee said.

Blakeslee recommends using two ounces of extra-firm tofu to replace one boiled egg. If a recipe utilizes eggs to hold ingredients together, Blakeslee suggests using one tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flax seeds mixed with three tablespoons of water to replace one egg.

“For leavening in baking, use the chia or flax seed mixture plus a half teaspoon of baking powder for each egg,” Blakeslee said. “For moistness in baking, use a quarter cup applesauce, mashed banana, pureed avocado, pureed garbanzo beans, or silken tofu for each egg.”

Eggs should be stored in the refrigerator cabinet for 3-5 weeks.

“This will likely go past the ‘sell by’ date on the carton, but they will be safe to use after that date as long as they have been refrigerated. This can help reduce food waste,” Blakeslee said.

Blakeslee also suggested freezing eggs for later use.

“Think about cutting back daily egg use to every other day to change up your routine to add variety,” Blakeslee said.

Blakeslee publishes a monthly newsletter called You Asked It! that provides numerous tips on being safe and healthy. More information also is available from local extension offices in Kansas.

_ _ _

KSU Photo

