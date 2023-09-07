Alternate Route Suggested Around Junction City Construction

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Officials are suggesting that K-State football fans driving to Manhattan from the south or west who typically use I-70 through Junction City use an alternate route to avoid construction through a 7-mile stretch that resulted in near standstill gameday traffic last week.

A pavement replacement project is underway between Exit 295 on the west and mile marker 302 on the east of Junction City. The passing lanes in each direction are currently closed to allow for crossover construction. It is expected in the next week that traffic will be redirected to head-to-head on one side of I-70 as the project continues.

Fans experienced as much as an hour delay during peak gameday travel prior to last week’s game versus SEMO. Therefore, officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are suggesting fans traveling from the south on US-77 continue past the Junction City exit and stay on US-77 north through Riley, where US-77 merges into US-24. At the junction of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, turn south toward Manhattan, where fans can get to the stadium by either exiting at Seth Child Road on the west or staying on Tuttle Creek Boulevard to Marlatt or Kimball avenues on the east.

Fans driving from the west on I-70 could follow the same route by exiting at US-77 prior to reaching the construction in Junction City or exiting at Abilene north onto K-15 to the junction of Highway 82 through Wakefield, then turning north onto US-77 around to Riley.

To avoid potential traffic backups postgame on K-18 leaving Manhattan, officials are suggesting fans consider using K-177 (Bill Snyder Family Highway) or McDowell Creek Road from the east side of the city to access I-70. Those utilizing K-18 should be prepared to reduce their speed and anticipate heavier than normal traffic.

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for additional travel time, as well as utilize a GPS system for seeking alternative routing.