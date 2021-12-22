Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 31 °

Altered City Holiday Schedule

Todd PittengerDecember 22, 2021

City of Salina offices will be closed several days over the holidays.

According to the organization, City offices will be closed Friday, December 24th and Monday, December 27 thfor the Christmas holiday.  Staff will return to the regular schedule on Tuesday, December 28th.

City offices will also be closed Friday, December 31st, for the New Years Day holiday observance.

There will be no change to sanitation collection for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. City of Salina sanitation customers should set their waste cart(s) out for collection as normal.

The General Services Office will be closed Friday, December 24, Monday, December 27 and Friday, December 31 with normal hours of operation resuming Tuesday, December 28 and Monday, January 3, 2022 respectively.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Friday, December 24, Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1, 2022 with regular operating hours resuming Wednesday, December 29 and Wednesday, January 5, 2022 respectively.

The Salina Household Hazardous Waste Facility (HHW) will be closed on Saturday, January 1, 2022 with regular operating hours resuming Thursday, January 6, 2022 but will be available earlier in the week by appointment, (785) 826-6638.

The Landfill will be closed Saturday, December 25 and Saturday January 1, 2022 with regular operating hours resuming Monday, December 27 and Monday, January 3, 2022 respectively.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

No Buses Christmas Day, New Year...

Public transportation in Salina will be closed for the holidays. According to OCCK, transportatio...

December 22, 2021 Comments

Altered City Holiday Schedule

Kansas News

December 22, 2021

Kansans Ready to Travel For Christm...

Top News

December 22, 2021

“Taking Down DUI” Effort to Begin

Top News

December 22, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

No Buses Christmas Day, N...
December 22, 2021Comments
Altered City Holiday Sche...
December 22, 2021Comments
Storm Recovery Resources ...
December 21, 2021Comments
Motorcyclist Involved in ...
December 21, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices