Altercation Prompts Robbery

A Salina man was arrested following an altercation and robbery at a convenience store.

Salina Police say at around 7:00 Friday morning 41-year-old Michael Hamen got into an altercation with a clerk at the Pump Mart convenience store on North 9th Street.

The clerk pulled out his cell phone and started to record the confrontation, and Hamen grabbed it away from the him. When the clerk tried to get it back, Hamen said he had a gun and left on a bicycle with the phone and $26 in cash that was in its case.

Police later located Hamen riding a bicycle in the 200 block of South College, with the phone and cash in his possession. He was arrested on multiple possible charges which could include robbery.