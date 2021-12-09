Altercation Involving Knife Leads to Arrest

A homeless man has been arrested after an incident involving a knife yesterday afternoon.

Dromico Elam, 41, is facing a charge of hostile demonstration with a weapon. He was also arrested with a warrant for a violation of his state parole.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the situation leading to the arrest happened at 2:05 p.m. outside of the Salina Regional Health Center. Officers responded on reports of an assault.

The victim, Maico Hernandez, a Salina man, told police that he had exited the hospital when Elam approached him. Elam allegedly had a pocketknife, and he followed Hernandez to his vehicle.

Hernandez doesn’t speak English, so he did not understand what Elam was saying to him. Once in his vehicle, Hernandez called his sister, who then called 911.

Elam put the knife away and started to walk north on Santa Fe Avenue. Officers found Elam just a few blocks away from the scene and detained him.

Hernandez was not injured.