Altercation in Car Sends Man to Jail

An altercation between three acquaintances lands a Salina man in jail.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells News that a man and woman from Hutchinson and 29-year-old Michael Whitford were in a vehicle early Friday morning when an argument quickly escalated into a violent attack.

Police say Whitford was riding in the backseat and punched the 27-year-old woman from behind in the face. Then reached around her throat and began to strangle her.

The male driver pulled over in the 1600 block of Beverly and the woman jumped out. Whitford then pulled out a knife and pointed it at the 25-year-old man and demanded he keep driving.

A short time later the suspect jumped out of the car in the 800 block of Vasser and ran.

He was located Friday afternoon in the 400 block of S. 12th and taken into custody. Whitford is now facing charges that could include aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, assault and criminal threat.