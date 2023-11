ALMENDAREZ EARNS 2ND TEAM HONORS, 9 SWEDES EARN ALL-KCAC HONORS

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced the 2023 All-KCAC honorees and individual award winners, as voted on by the conference’s football head coaches. Eight Swedes were announced as winners: Ruben Almendarez, Khyree Marshall, Terry McCutcheon, Zeke Mumford, Zamarion Spencer, David Sweetman, Zemonda Wilson, & Michael Young.

Ruben Almendarez earned 2nd team All-KCAC honors for his play throughout this season as an interior lineman. Although there are no stats for his position, his presence on the line of scrimmage was huge and drew the attention of opposing head coaches.

Lennie Boykin earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as an offensive lineman. Boykin’s presence in the trenches earned him this recognition.

Khyree Marshall earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as a linebacker. Marshall tallied 37 total tackles (21 solo) to go along with 0.5 sacks on the season.

Terry McCutcheon earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as a linebacker. McCutcheon finished with 36 solo tackles and 65 total tackles which was good for tenth and ninth, respectively. Terry also had 1.5 sacks and an interception on the season.

Zeke Mumford earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as a punter. Mumford would punt for exactly 2,500 yards good for first in the conference. Zeke record the second longest punt in the Kessinger Division with a punt of 74 yards against Evangel University. Mumford would also rank second in total touchbacks (4) and fair caught kicks (15).

Zamarion Spencer earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as a running back. Spencer totaled the second most carries during conference play with 180 rushes for 580 yards, good for seventh most in the Kessinger Division.

David Sweetman earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as a defensive lineman. Sweetman ranked third in the Kessinger Division with 4.5 sacks. David would finish with 10 tackles for loss on the season.

Zemonda Wilson earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as a cornerback. Wilson would record two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 22 total tackles.

Michael Young earned All-KCAC Honorable Mention as a wide receiver. Young ranked fifth the Kessinger Division in receptions and receiving yards with 41 catches for 586 yards. Michael placed second in yards per game with 65.1 and would score five total touchdowns.

The full list of All-Conference first team, second team, and honorable mention winners, as voted on by the KCAC head football coaches , are listed below.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN K’Vonte Baker Friends University QB So. Wichita, Kan. RJ Wakley Evangel University QB R-Sr. Tulsa, Okla. Wynton Ruth Ottawa University RB Sr. Little Rock, Ark. Elias Pino Friends University RB Sr. Houston, Texas Jartavious Martin University of Saint Mary RB Jr. Foxworth, Miss. Laken Clowdus Friends University FB Sr. Bartlesville, Okla. Dillon Hester (U) Evangel University WR R-Jr. Strafford, Mo. Andre Jones Southwestern College WR Sr. Austin, Texas Michael Gazzana University of Saint Mary WR R-Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. Andrew Holden Evangel University TE R-Jr. Mountain View, Mo. Keegan Martin (U) Friends University OL Sr. Yale, Okla. CJ Anoa’i Evangel University OL Jr. Springfield, Mo. Earon Garcia Southwestern College OL Sr. Wichita, Kan. Ryan Junkermeier Bethel College OL Sr. Plainville, Kan. Kel Stroud Friends University OL Jr. Chapman, Kan.

(U) designates a Unanimous First Team honoree.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Zach Myers (U) Evangel University DL Jr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. Ricardo Garcia Kansas Wesleyan University DL Jr. Reno, Nev. Shane Rodriguez Southwestern College DL Sr. McLoud, Okla. Josh King-Bradley Kansas Wesleyan University DL So. Mont Belvieu, Texas Bradley Myers Evangel University LB R-Jr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. Kade Miller Bethel College LB Sr. Osborne, Kan. AJ Hemphill Ottawa University LB Jr. Strasburg, Colo Josh Carter Southwestern College LB Sr. Wichita, Kan. Trey Palmer (U) Friends University DB Sr. Houston, Texas Nehemiah Figueroa McPherson College DB R-Jr. Boyertown, Pa. Nate Swofford Evangel University DB Jr. Ava, Mo. Brenden Sanders Bethel College DB Sr. Round Rock, Texas

(U) designates a Unanimous First Team honoree.

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Trevon Madison Bethel College UTL Jr. Detroit, Mich. Brooks Gardner Tabor College LS Sr. Hillsboro, Kan. Vincent McTigue University of Saint Mary P Jr. Sparks, Nev. Jonah Edwards Evangel University K Jr. Tulsa, Okla. Trey Dixon Sterling College KR So. Killeen, Texas Trey Palmer Friends University PR Sr. Houston, Texas

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN DJ Ciers Bethel College QB Jr. Houston, Texas Sammy Robinson Evangel University RB Sr. Mt. Vernon, Mo. Jett Cheatham Friends University RB Jr. Enid, Okla. Nick Allsman Kansas Wesleyan University RB Jr. Belleville, Kan. Eric Williams Evangel University FB So. Irving, Texas Trevon Madison Bethel College WR Jr. Detroit, Mich. Jayden Johnson Ottawa University WR Fr. Jenks, Okla. Broc Lyle Evangel University WR Fr. Rolla, Mo. Harley Blaske McPherson College TE R-Jr. Sylvia, Kan. Daniel Sanchez Ottawa University OL Jr. Dallas, Texas Kyree Watkins Friends University OL Jr. Atlanta, Ga. Chris Shaw McPherson College OL R-Jr. Scotts Valley, Calif. Ruben Almendarez Bethany College OL So. Harlingen, Texas Cor’Darius Wright Avila University OL Jr. Jackson, La.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Doug Grider Bethel College DL Jr. Halstead, Kan. Alan Garcia Sterling College DL Jr. Ferris, Texas James Gladden Ottawa University DL Jr. Chattanooga, Tenn. Jario Castillo Jr. Bethel College DL Jr. Houston, Texas Charles “Ricco” Moore Kansas Wesleyan University LB Sr. Ocean Springs, Miss. Marquis Willoughby McPherson College LB Sr. Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooks Gardner Tabor College LB Sr. Hillsboro, Kan. Hunter Pullen Sterling College LB Jr. Henrietta, Texas Kevin Wade Ottawa University DB Sr. Fontana, Calif. Nolan Ewing Friends University DB Sr. Spring Hill, Kan. Deago Stubbs Southwestern College DB So. Las Vegas, Nev. Brandon King Tabor College DB R-Fr. Carthage, Texas

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Brysen Kerby McPherson College UTL So. Big Spring, Texas Killian Grimm Friends University LS Sr. Salinas, Calif. Kevin Dodd McPherson College P R-So. Tecumseh, Okla. Brodrick Smith Tabor College P R-Fr. Purcell, Okla. Nathaniel Heilig Tabor College K Jr. Bastrop, Texas Trevon Madison Bethel College KR Jr. Detroit, Mich. Trey Palmer Friends University KR Sr. Houston, Texas Trevon Madison Bethel College PR Jr. Detroit, Mich.

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Eli Williams Avila University QB So. Sapulpa, Okla. Braden Howell Southwestern College QB Sr. Wichita, Kan. Erick Covington University of Saint Mary QB So. Aurora, Colo. Tristan Szabo McPherson College QB Jr. Sparks, Nev. Jahkese Watkins Avila University RB Sr. Hillsboro, Ala. Zamarion Spencer Bethany College RB Fr. West Helena, Ark. Kayden Christiansen Bethel College RB Sr. Lakin, Kan. Malaki Peko Ottawa University RB Sr. Faga’itua, Tutuila Island (AS) Jordan Bolden Tabor College RB Jr. Tallahassee, Fla. Scott Grider Bethel College RB Jr. Halstead, Kan. Cody Baxter Bethel College FB Sr. Saint Francis, Kan. Zach Dressler Friends University FB Sr. Douglass, Kan. Luke Armstrong Kansas Wesleyan University FB So. Carlsbad, Calif. Kareem Chambers Avila University TE Jr. Tampa, Fla. AJ Carreon Avila University TE Jr. El Monte, Calif. Jaquante Pitts Kansas Wesleyan University TE Sr. Miami, Fla. Josh Boyanton Southwestern College TE Jr. Mustang, Okla. Alejandro Martinez-Loera University of Saint Mary TE Sr. San Jose, Calif. Jalen Thach Avila University WR Jr. Dededo, Guam Michael Young Bethany College WR Fr. Mansfield, Texas Kevin Green Friends University WR Sr. Waxahachie, Texas Rhadarious Lomax-Spivey Kansas Wesleyan University WR Jr. Aurora, Ill. Traven Lewis-Johnson McPherson College WR So. Montgomery, Texas De’Anthony Curtis Ottawa University WR Fr. South Gate, Calif. Matthew Holthusen Southwestern College WR So. Wichita, Kan. Josh Edson Southwestern College WR Jr. Newton, Kan. Ziyon Kenner Southwestern College WR Sr. Bowling Green, Ky. Deonte Hill Tabor College WR Jr. Temple Hills, Md. Myreik Goodwin-Lagree Sterling College WR Sr. Colorado Springs, Colo. Tucker Smith Bethel College WR Sr. Muscotah, Kan. Christopher Willis Avila University OL Jr. Inglewood, Calif. Loggan Birch Bethel College OL Jr. Burleson, Texas Cole Herman Bethel College OL Jr. Halstead, Kan. Gerry Harris Evangel University OL So. Star City, Ark. Dominic Dawson Evangel University OL So. Mt. Vernon, Mo. Colin Cook Evangel University OL Jr. Baton Rogue, La. Stephen Acosta Friends University OL Sr. Clovis, N.M. Dawson Adams Kansas Wesleyan University OL So. Hooks, Texas Alvin Poole McPherson College OL Sr. Houston, Texas Donovan Henry Ottawa University OL Jr. Jacksonville, Fla. Trevar Koncher Ottawa University OL Jr. South Ogden, Utah Madrid Steele Ottawa University OL Jr. Madisonville, La. Penilotu Asaeli Southwestern College OL Jr. Euless, Texas RJ Smith University of Saint Mary OL R-Jr. Northport, Ala. TJ Osa Ottawa University OL So. Junction City, Kan. Jontrell Casimere Kansas Wesleyan University OL Jr. Houston, Texas Christopher Huslig University of Saint Mary OL R-Jr. Eudora, Kan. Lennie Boykin Bethany College OL So. Newberry, Fla. Jayden Ramos Avila University OL Jr. Kihei, Hawaii Kenyon Vigil Friends University OL So. Amarillo, Texas

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Ishe Smith Jr. Avila University DL Jr. Las Vegas, Nev. David Sweetman Bethany College DL Fr. San Tan Valley, Ariz. Ernest Ferrier III Bethel College DL Sr. Humble, Texas Dominique Puentes Evangel University DL Jr. The Colony, Texas Demarieo Sims Friends University DL So. Cedartown, Ga. Marco Torres Friends University DL Jr. Laredo, Texas Taeylon Garland McPherson College DL R-Sr. Fort Hood, Texas Jensen Riffel Ottawa University DL Jr. Lincolnville, Kan. Darren Hicks Southwestern College DL Sr. Haughton, La. Jacardon Hardemon Southwestern College DL Jr. Bentonville, Ark. Flin Cameron Sterling College DL Jr. Canberra, Australia Tyree Jenkins University of Saint Mary DL Sr. Roseville, Calif. Christian Coggs Ottawa University DL Jr. Lenexa, Kan. Kyair Warner Evangel University DL Jr. The Colony, Texas Jacob Goad McPherson College DL R-Jr. Sapulpa, Okla. Dennis Johnson Avila University LB Sr. Fort Wayne, Ind. Terry McCutcheon Bethany College LB Fr. West, Texas Tate Seabolt Bethel College LB Jr. Cimarron, Kan. Ian Ary Evangel University LB R-Sr. West Plains, Mo. Shamarius Davis Friends University LB Jr. Birmingham, Ala. Andrew Arnold Friends University LB So. Antlers, Okla. Quatama Massaquoi Kansas Wesleyan University LB Jr. Pittsburg, Calif. Dreshawn Flowers Southwestern College LB So. McAlester, Okla. Shaylan Lewis Kansas Wesleyan University LB Jr. Riverside, Calif. Cameron Cornelius Southwestern College LB Jr. Cedar Hill, Texas Will Hilton Southwestern College LB Jr. Shawnee, Okla. Khyree Marshall Bethany College LB Sr. North Versailles, Pa. Diego Moran Sterling College LB Sr. Sherman, Texas Trevon MIiller Avila University DB Sr. Matthews, N.C. Zemonda Wilson Bethany College DB Fr. Brownburg, Ind. Grant Godsey Bethel College DB Sr. Centerton, Ark. Brody Patterson Evangel University DB So. Mountain Home, Ark. Jaren Foster Evangel University DB So. St. Charles, Mo. Julian Urioste Kansas Wesleyan University DB Jr. Portales, N.M. Jordan Dupre Kansas Wesleyan University DB Jr. Little Elm, Texas Kyle Reynolds Ottawa University DB Grad. Farmington, N.M. Dexter Walker Jr. Sterling College DB Jr. Macon, Ga. Martavian Jackson Tabor College DB R-Jr. Galveston, Texas Jaxon Curtis University of Saint Mary DB Jr. Clarkson, Utah Jayton Alexander Tabor College DB Jr. McPherson, Kan. Terrell Valentine Avila University DB Sr. Goldsboro, N.C. Braden Gordon Friends University DB Sr. Bakersfield, Calif.

HONORABLE MENTION SPECIAL TEAMS