Alleged Vandals Sent to Junction City

Two teens have been sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City after breaking into a work truck and allegedly igniting a grass fire.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, two boys age thirteen and sixteen were reported as runaways from St. Francis Foster Care Services on West Cloud Street and are now facing charges in connection to vandalism.

Police say the two boys ran away from the facility and entered a Schwan’s work truck, damaging the cab by spraying a fire extinguisher inside while the truck was parked in the 2400 block of Hein.

The two are also accused of starting a a ditch fire in the 2600 block of Centennial Road and breaking a glass door at Snak-Attack, located at 1619 W. Magnolia.

Damage is estimated at $1,000.