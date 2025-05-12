Alleged Trailer Thief Caught

A neighbor’s call to the owner of a flatbed trailer leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, 76-year-old Wilburn McCullom was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon after he was seen trying to hook up a trailer that he does not own. The call prompted the owner to drive to the 1100 block of W. Crawford to check on his trailer.

Police arrived and found the owner of the utility trailer confronting McCullom not to take his property.

McCullom is now facing a possible charge for attempted theft of the trailer that is valued at $5,000.