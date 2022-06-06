Alleged Theft at Bowling Alley, Subsequent Drug Arrest

A Salina man has been arrested after being accused of a theft at a bowling alley, which led to drugs being found in his possession.

David Boeschling, 23, was arrested Thursday and is facing requested charges of a misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia among others.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday, $500 was missing from a Dragon Ascent game machine at The Alley, located at 115 E. Ash in Salina.

Officers went to the business on Thursday and met with the manager. Forrester said the machine keeps a running total of money made, and it was $500 short. Video surveillance footage then showed a male subject pry one of the game’s panels open on Wednesday and remove cash.The suspect then came back a few hours later and took more money. The two incidents added up to the $500 missing.

An employee recognized the suspect on video and identified him as Boeschling.

Later on Thursday, police were sent back to The Alley because Boeschling was briefly back on property. He had left before officers arrived, but he was found driving in the 100 block of S. Ninth Street.

A traffic stop was initiated, and Forrester said a K9 did an air sniff of Boeschling’s Honda Civic. Marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in Boeschling’s vehicle after alerts from the K9. A .38 caliber handgun was also discovered.

Boeschling was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on Thursday.