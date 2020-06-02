Salina, KS

Alleged Incident With Officer Investigated

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an allegation was made against an officer from the Riley County Police Department.

According to the agency, preliminary information indicates that Monday at approximately 10:45 a.m., near 15th St. and Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan, a 27-year-old male flagged down an officer from the RCPD. The man reported that around 3:30 a.m. he saw a patrol car parked outside his residence at 15th St. and Humboldt St.  He described that after he approached, the officer committed battery against him outside the residence, and then again at the apartment entrance.

The man also reported an injury, and was transported to a local hospital for assessment. He was treated and released.

A search warrant of the area was conducted.

At this time, the KBI has not yet identified any law enforcement officer who was at the location.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

A thorough and independent investigation will be conducted into this allegation. The investigation is ongoing.

 

