Alleged DUI Leads to Vehicle Accident, Fire

A Salina man is recovering from injuries after a one-vehicle wreck involving a fire Saturday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11 p.m., officers and fire department personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of Harold for an vehicle that had struck a tree and was on fire. Officers arrived and found that Jeremiah Comini, a 25-year-old male from Salina, was traveling southbound on Harold and failed to complete a turn on a slight curve in the road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree causing front-end damage to the vehicle. The vehicle then caught fire.

Comini was able to exit the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and was located by officers lying on the east side of the roadway. Comini had several lacerations to his face, and a severe laceration to his left hand. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Comini was charged with driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, and driving on laned roadways.