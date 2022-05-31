Alleged DUI Leads to Multiple Accidents

A 49-year-old Salina man is accused of a DUI stemming from multiple incidents on the road Friday evening.

Joseph Sharp was arrested and was charged with his third DUI on record, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance among others.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that things started at 5 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of S. Ninth Street.

Sharp, driving a 2001 Subaru Forester, was headed east in the area and struck a 2017 Toyota 4Runner. Sharp then allegedly fled the scene. Two teenagers in the Toyota were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Five minutes later, another accident was reported, this time near the intersection of Montclair and Belmont. It was reported that a vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox at a nearby residence. Forrester did not explicitly say if this incident was connected to Sharp, but the information was disclosed at the same time as two other incidents involving Sharp.

Shortly after the mailbox incident, a witness reported they saw Sharp in his Subaru near the intersection of Magnolia and Highland. Officers then made contact with him, investigating for signs of a DUI. Sharp was then taken into custody.