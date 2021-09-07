Salina, KS

Alleged DUI Leads To Collision With Gas Pump

KSAL StaffSeptember 7, 2021

A Salina woman is facing some charges after an alleged DUI on Sunday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers responded to a call at a grocery store on W. Crawford St. on a report of a vehicle accident.

A black 2012 Chevrolet Impala had heavy front-end damage and other exterior damage. A nearby gas pump also showed signs of damage. Part of the damage on the vehicle was connected to the damage on the pump, but not all of it. Police are still investigating where the other vehicle damage came from.

The driver was allegedly intoxicated and is facing possible charges of driving under the influence and a laned roadway violation. The driver of the Impala was not the registered owner, and police are still in the process of contacting the owner.

