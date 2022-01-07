Alleged DUI Leads to Accident

No injuries are being reported from a two-vehicle accident involving an alleged DUI.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday at 11 a.m., a 2014 Ford Focus rear-ended a 2004 GMC truck at the intersection of Crawford and Ninth.

The truck was stopped at the stoplight, and the Focus going east on Crawford was unable to stop in time. Both vehicles had minor damage.

Melinie Sanders, a 44-year-old Salina woman driving the Focus, became impatient waiting on officers to arrive to the scene, so she left. An officer tracked her down in the 500 block of Santa Fe Ave. and found her to be under the influence.

Sanders was arrested and charged with a DUI. No other charges related to the accident have been filed at this time.