Alleged Burglary Suspect Arrested

A Salina woman has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary in Gypsum.

Christine Williams, 32, was taken into custody Saturday and is facing requested charges of burglary, criminal damage of property and criminal use of a financial card among others.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Friday, deputies received reports of a residence in the 700 block of Melbert St. that had been burglarized.

A four wheeler, welding equipment, 14 firearms and other miscellaneous items were taken. The items belonged to a 53-year-old Gypsum resident.

After some preliminary investigations, Soldan said deputies recieved information that the stolen items were possibly at a house in the 600 block of Jameson Ave. in Salina.

Deputies headed to the location and found a four wheeler on the front porch covered in a tarp that matched the description of the stolen item. A search warrant was secured, and Soldan said most of the things taken in Gypsum were recovered in the house in Salina.

In addition, Williams was found to have allegedly used a credit card taken from Gypsum at three businesses in Salina.

Soldan said he did not have an estimated total value in items recovered. More arrested are expected in relation to this case.