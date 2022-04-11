Salina, KS

Alleged Attempt to Flee Police Fails

KSAL StaffApril 11, 2022

An arrest was made after a Salina woman allegedly tried to escape police Friday evening.

Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that at 5:05, an officer went to the Days Inn, located at 407 W. Diamond Drive, to get more information from a subject involved in a domestic dispute.

The subject, identified as 39-year-old Marilyn Sidener of Salina, tried to flee the officer once contact was made.

Tonniges said Sidener was eventually tracked down after a struggle and was found with methamphetamine in her possession.

Sidener was arrested and is facing requested charges of interference of law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia among others.

 

