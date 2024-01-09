All Systems Go at Saline County Jail

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were busy over the weekend, moving inmates from the old jail on North 10th to the new facility located at 800 E Pacific Avenue.

After weeks of staff training and rounds of tests on the security electronics package the jail is now booking new inmates and housing prisoners full time.

Sheriff Soldan tells KSAL News that the handful of inmates that are currently housed outside Saline County will soon be moved in as well.

The new jail project was approved by voters in November of 2020 and construction was completed in late September of 2023.

The new facility includes:

392 beds.

Dedicated medical areas for males and females and dedicated areas for those that need mental health care.

Expanded program space to add programs to help with rehabilitation and re-entry.

Space for dedicated program staff with the potential to add facility specific social worker or mental health professional.

Energy efficient, utilities that are more accessible for repairs, staff efficiencies.

Includes a new Sheriff’s Office space for Administration, Patrol, Investigations, and Records.