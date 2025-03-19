All of I-70 Closed Salina to Colorado

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound and eastbound I-70 from Exit 244, Hedville Road near Salina, to the Colorado border. Accumulating snow and strong winds are causing blizzard conditions with low visibility in western Kansas.

Additional road closures in western Kansas include:

U.S. 36 from Phillipsburg to the Colorado border (both directions).

U.S. 40 from Sharon Springs to the Colorado border (both directions).

U.S. 83 from the K-383 junction to the Nebraska border.

U.S. 50 from Dodge City to Cimarron.

U.S. 283, from Ness to Jetmore.

K-96, from Alexander to Ness City.

K-156, from Garden City to K-123.

U.S. 56, from the K-23 intersection to Ensign.

U.S. 83, from Scott City to Oakley.

U.S. 83, from Sublette to U.S. 190.

U.S. 54, from Meade to Plains.

K-23, from Dighton to Shields.

All highways in Rush County

KDOT asks that motorists not attempt to avoid interstate closures by using secondary routes. Any non-essential travel should be delayed until conditions improve.

More closures could occur. For the more details and updates on road closures and conditions, visit kandrive.gov, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.