All-NCAA Basketball Teams Released

Pat StrathmanMarch 11, 2019

Girls

First Team

Shea Larson, JR, Beloit
Sydney Barrett, SR, Beloit
Lakyn Tenbrink, JR, Ellsworth
Karisma Vignery, SR, Minneapolis
Alexis Hansen, JR, Republic County
Tiffany Dortland, SR, Russell
Lauren Myers, SR, Russell
Ally Cochran, JR, Sacred Heart
Molly Chitty, SR, Southeast of Saline
Karsyn Schlesener, FR, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention

Jess Meier, JR, Beloit
Jaide Talbott, JR, Ellsworth
Kylie Fuller, SR, Minneapolis
Emma Morris, JR, Republic County
Megan Peeler, JR, Russell
Hannah Goetz, JR, Sacred Heart

Boys

First Team

Vincent Palen, JR, Beloit
Hudson Smith, SR, Beloit
Tate Thompson, SR, Beloit
Carson Cox, JR, Beloit
Kaden McCullick, SR, Minneapolis
Kaden Griffin, JR, Minneapolis
Austin Price, SR, Russell
Charlie Skidmore, SR, Sacred Heart
Trace Leners, SR, Sacred Heart
Tate Herrenbruck, JR, Sacred Heart

Honorable Mention

Hayden Budke, SR, Beloit
Avery Haxton, SO, Ellsworth
Bransen Schulte, SR, Ellsworth
Ethan Nutsch, SR, Republic County
Tyler Whipple, SR, Russell
Luis Mendez, SR, Sacred Heart
Nick Montgomery, SR, Southeast of Saline

