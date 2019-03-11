All-NCAA Basketball Teams Released

Pat Strathman March 11, 2019

Girls First Team Shea Larson, JR, Beloit

Sydney Barrett, SR, Beloit

Lakyn Tenbrink, JR, Ellsworth

Karisma Vignery, SR, Minneapolis

Alexis Hansen, JR, Republic County

Tiffany Dortland, SR, Russell

Lauren Myers, SR, Russell

Ally Cochran, JR, Sacred Heart

Molly Chitty, SR, Southeast of Saline

Karsyn Schlesener, FR, Southeast of Saline Honorable Mention Jess Meier, JR, Beloit

Jaide Talbott, JR, Ellsworth

Kylie Fuller, SR, Minneapolis

Emma Morris, JR, Republic County

Megan Peeler, JR, Russell

Hannah Goetz, JR, Sacred Heart Boys First Team Vincent Palen, JR, Beloit

Hudson Smith, SR, Beloit

Tate Thompson, SR, Beloit

Carson Cox, JR, Beloit

Kaden McCullick, SR, Minneapolis

Kaden Griffin, JR, Minneapolis

Austin Price, SR, Russell

Charlie Skidmore, SR, Sacred Heart

Trace Leners, SR, Sacred Heart

Tate Herrenbruck, JR, Sacred Heart Honorable Mention Hayden Budke, SR, Beloit

Avery Haxton, SO, Ellsworth

Bransen Schulte, SR, Ellsworth

Ethan Nutsch, SR, Republic County

Tyler Whipple, SR, Russell

Luis Mendez, SR, Sacred Heart

Nick Montgomery, SR, Southeast of Saline

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.