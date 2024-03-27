All-KSAL Area Boys Basketball Team

Following the 2023-2024 High School basketball season, Meridian Media and KSAL and proud to announce the first ever All-KSAL Area Basketball Teams.

Student-Athletes from 11 schools within the 1150 KSAL footprint are represented. Athletes were nominated by their coaches, and assembled by Meridian Media Sports Director Jackson Schneider and the KSAL Sports Staff. Beyond nominations from coaches, season statistics, All-State and All-League honors, as well as “the eye’test” as provided by the KSAL Sports Staff’s observations from broadcasts this past season are all taken into account when establishing this list.

The Salina-area has a proud tradition of success in High School Basketball, and this team is constructed to honor the achievements of the Prep Sports Athletes in the area.

The KSAL Sports Staff prides itself on providing the best local sports coverage in the area, and feel this list most accurately represents the 2023-2024 High School basketball season and its standout performers in the Salina-area.

Thank you to our area coaches for their nominations, and congratulations to all student-athletes and coaches on another fantastic season.

Below are the 2024 All-KSAL Area Girls Basketball Selections.

FIRST TEAM ALL-KSAL

Brax Fisher, Abilene (Senior, Guard)

Eli Lawson, Bennington (Senior, Forward)

Brogan Rowley, Ell-Saline (Junior, Guard)

Will Cravens, Ellsworth (Senior, Guard)

Thomas McClendon, Salina Central (Senior, Forward)

Jace Humphrey, Salina South (Junior, Forward)

Spencer Coup, Solomon (Senior, Guard)

Gannon Jacobson, Southeast of Saline (Sophomore, Guard)

SECOND TEAM ALL-KSAL

Stocton Timbrook, Abilene (Senior, Forward)

Mister Smith, Bennington (Senior, Forward)

Riley Stone, Ellsworth (Senior, Forward)

Michael Matteucci, Sacred Heart (Senior, Guard)

Maxwell Ehrlich, Sacred Heart (Senior, Guard)

Kaden Snyder, Salina Central (Sophomore, Forward)

Carlos Duran, Solomon (Junior, Guard)

Daniel Kejr, Southeast of Saline (Senior, Guard)

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-KSAL