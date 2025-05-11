All Invited to “Bike the Park”

The whole family is invited to “Bike the Park” at Lakewood Park. In celebration of National Bike Month, Lakewood Discovery Center and Great Plains Manufacturing are teaming up to host Bike the Park—a free, family-friendly outdoor event this Saturday, May 17th, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Park.

During the event, Lakewood Discovery Center will host an Open House with refreshments and snacks available, providing a perfect pit stop for families and adventurers of all ages.

Registration for all riders and hikers begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Lakewood Discovery Center. Whether you’re biking the trails, or taking a leisurely nature walk, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to explore the beauty of Lakewood Park.

Bonus highlight: All registered participants will be entered into a drawing at 11:00 a.m. for a chance to win one of two bikes—just for showing up and enjoying the outdoors!

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with nature, get active, and celebrate the joy of biking with your community.

Event Details:

What: Bike the Park – Family-Friendly Biking & Nature Event

When: Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 9:00–11:00 a.m.

(Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.) Where: Lakewood Discovery Center, 250 Lakewood Drive, Salina

Cost: FREE

For more information about Bike Month activities across the state of Kansas and Kansas Mobility Management, visit www.ksrides.org.