All-Around Effort Leads No. 6 Kansas Past TCU, 93-64

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Led by five Jayhawks in double-figures, No. 6 Kansas shot 56.4% (35-of-62) to push past TCU, 93-64, inside Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday.

Kansas (9-2, 3-0 Big 12) was led by a season-high 20 points from David McCormack, as the Jayhawks had the hot hand on Tuesday with five Jayhawks scored in double-figures, including McCormack (20), Ochai Agbaji (19), Jalen Wilson (16), Tristan Enaruna (12) and Christian Braun (10).

In addition to the five Jayhawks in double figures, Kansas gained a boost from redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris Jr., and Tristan Enaruna, who each set career-highs in scoring. Harris, who made his first career start in place of Marcus Garrett, also recorded a career-high seven assists, while Enaruna added a career-high seven rebounds.

The Jayhawks started the game hot, jumping out to an early lead over the Horned Frogs, which they held throughout the entirety of the first half. Kansas shot 64% (18-of-28) from the field in the first half, including 60% (6-of-10) from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks outscored the Horned Frogs, 49-35, in the first half, the most points scored by KU in the first half this season.

The scoring output continued after the break, as Kansas outscored TCU 44-29 in the second half of play, while several Jayhawks pushed their way into double figures. As a unit, Kansas shot a season-best 56.4% (35-of-62) from the field including 40% (8-of-20) from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks previous best shooting performance this season came against Gonzaga on November 26, when KU shot 53.2% (33-of-62) from the floor.

STAT OF THE GAME

11 – With the win on Tuesday, Kansas extends its Big 12 road win streak to 11 games, dating back to March 5, 2019 in its 68-81 loss at Oklahoma. The 11-game win streak ties for the longest in Big 12 Conference history, tying Kansas’ 11-game win streak from 2001-03.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Starting in his first-career game, redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris Jr., provided a spark for KU from the opening tip, as he recorded career highs in assists (7) and points (7). Harris played in place of senior Marcus Garrett, who missed his first game after starting the previous 41 contests for KU.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 9, when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m., CT tip-off on CBS.