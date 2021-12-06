Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 27 °

All Angels Adopted; Gifts Need Returned

Todd PittengerDecember 6, 2021

All of the angels on this year’s Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, nearly 400 of them, have been adopted. Now, volunteers are awaiting their return. Once gifts are purchased they need to be returned, with the angel.

Each angel represents an area child 12-years-old or younger who without a little help, might not otherwise have much of a Christmas. The angel has on it information including shoe and clothing sizes to help in purchasing individual gifts for each child.

According to the agency, now it is time to wait for the gifts to return so they can be distributed to the proper families.

Gifts need to be returned to The Salvation Army, 1137 N. Sante Fe no later than Friday Dec. 17.  The office is open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday thru Friday.

The Salvation Army says it is grateful for all those helping them help others.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

All Angels Adopted; Gifts Need Retu...

All of the angels on this year's Salina Salvation Army's Angel Tree, nearly 400 of them, have been a...

December 6, 2021 Comments

Holiday Give & Go Charitable C...

Kansas News

December 5, 2021

Remembering Bob Dole

Top News

December 5, 2021

Recycling Generosity Food Drive

Kansas News

December 5, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

All Angels Adopted; Gifts...
December 6, 2021Comments
Holiday Give & Go Ch...
December 5, 2021Comments
Recycling Generosity Food...
December 5, 2021Comments
Colder Weather on Horizon
December 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices