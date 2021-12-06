All Angels Adopted; Gifts Need Returned

All of the angels on this year’s Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, nearly 400 of them, have been adopted. Now, volunteers are awaiting their return. Once gifts are purchased they need to be returned, with the angel.

Each angel represents an area child 12-years-old or younger who without a little help, might not otherwise have much of a Christmas. The angel has on it information including shoe and clothing sizes to help in purchasing individual gifts for each child.

According to the agency, now it is time to wait for the gifts to return so they can be distributed to the proper families.

Gifts need to be returned to The Salvation Army, 1137 N. Sante Fe no later than Friday Dec. 17. The office is open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday thru Friday.

The Salvation Army says it is grateful for all those helping them help others.