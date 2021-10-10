All About the Beer

A large crowd gathered Saturday afternoon to tantalize their taste buds with craft beers from around the area, and around the country.

After pushing the pause button last year because of the pandemic, Meridian Media pushed play this year and turned the volume up to 11 for the popular “Salina on Tap” beer sampling event. Over 400 people converged on the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to be a part of the event.

With names like “Long Board”, “Big Wave”, and “Pipeline“, and “Mai Time” there were over 120 different craft beers and micro-brews available for sampling. A new beer, brewed in honor of hard rocking band Iron Maiden, made its debut at the sampling at the event.

Craft beer is a beer made in a traditional or non-mechanized way by a small brewery.

Some of the beer at Salina on Tap was brewed right here in Salina and in Kansas. Some of the beer was brewed in states across the country as well, from as far away as Hawaii.

Though the wide variety of beer was the main attraction, there was also food, and live music.