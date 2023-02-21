Alex Littlejohn named KCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in helping the Coyotes last week. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors and is presented by Equity Bank.

Littlejohn was again phenomenal for the No. 12 ranked Coyotes in the final week of the regular season. He helped lead the Coyotes to two wins to close out the regular season and give KWU 25 regular season wins, the most in a regular season in program history.

He averaged 13.5 points, 13 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in KWU’s two wins over Tabor and York.

He scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. He approached a triple-double, handing out 8 assists in Saturday’s win over York. He had a double-double in a win against Tabor earlier in the week, with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and handed out five assists.

Littlejohn recorded his 20th double-double of the season for the Coyotes in the win over York in the regular season finale.

This marks the fourth time this season Littlejohn has been named the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week.

KWU is 25-3 overall and completed the KCAC grid with a 19-3 record, securing the No. 2 seed in the KCAC tournament which begins on Wednesday at campus sites.