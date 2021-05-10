Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 45 °

Alaska’s Fiddling Poet to Perform

Todd PittengerMay 10, 2021

Alaska’s “Fiddling Poet” is coming to perform in Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, next week on Monday visiting artist Ken Waldman will perform his show “Portrait of an Artist as Santa Claus,” downtown at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House.

The event is described as old-time Appalachian music, original poetry, and storytelling – all wrapped up in a Santa-inspired show. After each poem or tune, Waldman gives away a book or CD that contains the piece he just shared.

Waldman has drawn on his 30 years in Alaska to produce poems, stories, and fiddle tunes that combine into a performance that is uniquely his. His nine CDs mix Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry. Waldman’s published books include six poetry collections, a memoir, and a children’s book.
Since 1995, Waldman has toured full time, performing at the nation’s leading festivals and clubs.

To learn more about Ken Waldman visit https://www.kenwaldman.com/

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Scholarship for Families of St....

Kansas Wesleyan University will continue a recent trend of remembering the educational history of th...

May 10, 2021 Comments

Alaska’s Fiddling Poet to Perform

Top News

May 10, 2021

12 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Top News

May 10, 2021

Eighth Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

May 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Scholarship for Famil...
May 10, 2021Comments
Eighth Most Wanted Arrest
May 10, 2021Comments
Damage and Belongings Sto...
May 10, 2021Comments
KSU Polytechnic Student F...
May 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices