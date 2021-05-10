Alaska’s Fiddling Poet to Perform

Alaska’s “Fiddling Poet” is coming to perform in Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, next week on Monday visiting artist Ken Waldman will perform his show “Portrait of an Artist as Santa Claus,” downtown at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House.

The event is described as old-time Appalachian music, original poetry, and storytelling – all wrapped up in a Santa-inspired show. After each poem or tune, Waldman gives away a book or CD that contains the piece he just shared.

Waldman has drawn on his 30 years in Alaska to produce poems, stories, and fiddle tunes that combine into a performance that is uniquely his. His nine CDs mix Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry. Waldman’s published books include six poetry collections, a memoir, and a children’s book.

Since 1995, Waldman has toured full time, performing at the nation’s leading festivals and clubs.

To learn more about Ken Waldman visit https://www.kenwaldman.com/