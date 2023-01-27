Alarm May Have Spooked Burglar to Flee

Police are investigating a business burglary after someone tried to enter a Salina sports memorabilia store through the roof.
Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 11:45pm Wednesday night, an alarm alerted the owner of The Arena at 427 Broadway to a break-in. He told investigators that he checked the building’s exterior and saw no sign of trouble and went home.
When he opened up the store Thursday morning he noticed a ceiling tile that had been removed. No merchandise was missing.
Damage to the roof is listed at $100.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store as the investigation continues.