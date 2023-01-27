Salina, KS

Alarm May Have Spooked Burglar to Flee

KSAL StaffJanuary 27, 2023

Police are investigating a business burglary after someone tried to enter a Salina sports memorabilia store through the roof.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 11:45pm Wednesday night, an alarm alerted the owner of The Arena at 427 Broadway to a break-in. He told investigators that he checked the building’s exterior and saw no sign of trouble and went home.

When he opened up the store Thursday morning he noticed a ceiling tile that had been removed. No merchandise was missing.

Damage to the roof is listed at $100.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store as the investigation continues.

