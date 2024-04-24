AJ McGinnis Signs with Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State men’s basketball has inked transfer guard AJ McGinnis to a financial aid agreement for the 2024-25 season.

A native of Huntsville, Ala., McGinnis will be a senior on next season’s team after spending the previous two seasons at Lipscomb and a year each at Cincinnati (2021-22) and UNC Greensboro (2020-21).

“AJ is a welcome addition to our team next season because of his character and skill set,” said Wichita State head coach Paul Mills. “He is well known as an elite shooter and has made timely game winning shots throughout his collegiate career. He also adds a lot to our team defensively with his length, athleticism and versatility. AJ will be able to make an instant impact on both ends of the court. We are excited that he chose to finish his collegiate career as a Shocker.”

McGinnis started all 32 games for Lipscomb in 2023-24 and posted 13.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 46.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. In ASUN play his scoring went up to 14.3 per game on better than 41 percent from long range. He finished in double figures in all but eight games and three games of 20 or more, including a career-high 26 at Drake on Nov. 8, 2023. He finished the season with multiple made three-pointers in each of the last 18 games. In his two seasons at Lipscomb he was a career 38.8 percent three-point shooter on more than 5.0 attempts per game.

Prior to Lipscomb, McGinnis appeared in only eight games at Cincinnati after dealing with injuries. As a freshman at UNCG, he averaged 6.1 points per game in helping lead UNCG to a Southern Conference regular season title, a tournament championship and a berth into the NCAA Tournament.