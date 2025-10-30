Airport Launches New Website

The Salina Airport Authority has launched a re-imagined website.

According to the organization, the new SalinaAirport.com, a faster, more accessible, and mobile-friendly website designed to better serve travelers, tenants, partners, and the Salina community.

Built on a modern platform with simplified navigation, the new site brings key information to the forefront—everything from flight and terminal details to business resources in the Airport Industrial Center.

“Our goal was simple: make it effortless for people to find what they need, whether they’re catching a flight or building a business at the airport,” said Pieter Miller, Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority. “The new SalinaAirport.com delivers a clean, intuitive experience that reflects the level of service our community expects.”

What’s new

Streamlined navigation & search: Quickly locate flight, terminal, and parking information, as well as business and development resources.

Mobile-first design: Optimized for phones and tablets so key actions are just a tap away.

Forms & self-service center: Download and submit common requests and documents online.

Online payments: Easily make payments to the Salina Airport Authority directly through the new online payment portal.

News, RFPs & jobs: Stay current on announcements, procurement opportunities, and career openings.

Email & text notifications: Sign up to receive alerts, news, and meeting updates at https://ks-salinaairport. civicplus.com/list.aspx

“We designed the new site with travelers and tenants in mind,” said Kasey Windhorst, Business & Communications Manager. “It’s faster, easier to navigate, and puts the most-used information right at your fingertips.”

Helpful traveler information

Parking is always free at Salina Regional Airport (SLN). For long-term parking of more than 14 days, please register by calling 785-827-3914.

Real-time updates and helpful FAQs are now easier to find on the homepage and traveler sections.

Visit & share feedback

Explore the new site at SalinaAirport.com. To suggest improvements or report an issue, email [email protected].