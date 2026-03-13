Airport Contamination Cleanup Progressing

Cleanup of contamination in the area of the Salina Regional Airport, which is leftover when the military vacated the former Schilling Air Force Base, is progressing.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, Salina Public Entities, working in coordination with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, continue to make steady progress on environmental remediation efforts associated with the former Schilling Air Force Base. The cleanup effort is a long-term project that includes multiple phases and a variety of remediation methods designed to address historical contamination in soil and groundwater.

A significant milestone has recently been reached with the completion of remediation work in the Plume B Soil Source Area. The cleanup process involved excavating impacted soil from the source area and conducting confirmatory sampling throughout the excavation to ensure that contaminated material had been fully removed. Soil testing continued until sampling confirmed that no remaining contamination was present at the source location.

The excavated soil was disposed at the Salina Landfill under authorization from KDHE. The excavation was backfilled with clean fill from an off-site source. The site was then graded and reseeded to restore the area.

In addition to this completed work, environmental monitoring remains ongoing. Groundwater and indoor air quality continue to be regularly monitored to confirm that people living and working near the site are not being exposed to harmful levels of contaminants. These monitoring efforts provide important data that helps guide the cleanup process and ensure that public health and safety remain the top priority.

The Salina Public Entities are also continuing to work closely with KDHE on the planning and implementation of additional remedial actions outlined in KDHE’s Corrective Action Decision (CAD). These actions will address remaining soil and groundwater impacts and will be implemented in phases using a range of remediation methods appropriate for the conditions at each location.

The environmental remediation work is part of an ongoing effort to responsibly address legacy environmental conditions associated with the former military installation while supporting the continued use and development of the property for the benefit of the Salina community.