Airplane Makes Crash Landing

No one was seriously hurt when an airplane made a crash landing near the airport in Newton Tuesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Cessna 140 suffered total engine failure at a low altitude and low speed. The pilot attempted an emergency landing in a field north of the runway at the Newton City-County Airport.

The aircraft touched down just prior to reaching a fence. It struck the fence and a small tree. The aircraft flipped over the nose and came to rest on the top.

The pilot, identified as 68-year-old Billy Patton from Wichita, was not hurt.

City of Newton photo