Airplane Makes Belly Landing

A pilot and his two passenger were not hurt when their small airplane made a belly landing at the airport in Hays.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1965 Mooney M20E aircraft was making its final landing approach to the Hays Regional Airport when the manual landing gear failed to fully engage. Upon landing, the landing gear collapsed under the aircraft and it made a belly landing on the runway.

The pilot, 58-year-old John Hershey from Monument, Colorado, along with a 55-year-old woman and a juvenile were not injured.

The incident happened at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon at the Hays Regional Airport.