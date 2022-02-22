Air Supply Coming Back to Salina

One of the most well-known acts in the history of soft rock music is coming back to Salina. Air Supply is coming back the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock first started producing hit music in the late 1970s. Songs like “Lost in Love”, “All Out of Love”, “The One That You Love”, “Sweet Dreams”, and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” soared up the charts and have each achieved multi-million plays on the radio.

In 1980, “Lost in Love” became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. The second single was “All Out of Love,” and that went up the charts even quicker. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles.

The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies.

“Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

In 1983 they recorded “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Jim Steinman which solidified the group as a permanent force in modern music. This song was released on The Greatest Hits album which soared past 7 million copies.

Air Supply, who has 8 top-ten hits in the United States, celebrates their 47th anniversary in 2022 and still continue to delight audiences all over the world.

Air Supply will perform in Salina at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, May 6th. Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $65.