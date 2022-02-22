Salina, KS

Now: 2 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 24 ° | Lo: 2 °

Air Supply Coming Back to Salina

Todd PittengerFebruary 22, 2022

One of the most well-known acts in the history of soft rock music is coming back to Salina. Air Supply is coming back the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock first started producing hit music in the late 1970s. Songs like “Lost in Love”, “All Out of Love”, “The One That You Love”, “Sweet Dreams”, and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All”  soared up the charts and have each achieved multi-million plays on the radio.

In 1980, “Lost in Love” became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. The second single was “All Out of Love,” and that went up the charts even quicker. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles.

The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies.

“Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

In 1983 they recorded “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Jim Steinman which solidified the group as a permanent force in modern music. This song was released on The Greatest Hits album which soared past 7 million copies.

Air Supply, who has 8 top-ten hits in the United States, celebrates their 47th anniversary in 2022 and still continue to delight audiences all over the world.

Air Supply will perform in Salina at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, May 6th. Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $65.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Cowboys Clinch Share of NCKL with W...

  Chapman 51 Abilene Cowgirls 39 Abilene – The Chapman Lady Irish led from start to fin...

February 22, 2022 Comments

Jayhawks Outshoot Wildcats in Dillo...

Sports News

February 22, 2022

South girls upset Maize, boys fall ...

Sports News

February 22, 2022

Air Supply Coming Back to Salina

Top News

February 22, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Attorneys seeking a settlement over a lawsuit challenging the state's school finance system say two days of talks have been unsuccessful.
SPARK Funds Sparking Requ...
February 22, 2022Comments
One Dead After Accident
February 22, 2022Comments
Community Food Survey Und...
February 22, 2022Comments
Arrest Made After One-Veh...
February 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices