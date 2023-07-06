Air Guard Planning Aerial Gunnery Demonstration

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is opening its gates to the public for an open house and aerial gunnery demonstration.

According to the organization, citizens can experience the sights and sounds of the largest bomb range in the Air National Guard. They are planning a day full of aerial gunnery demonstrations by fighter and bomber aircraft.

The day will include:

Free admission

Food, refreshments, and memorabilia will be available for purchase (cash only)

Bring your lawn chair / coolers (no alcohol)

Ear protection will be provided

Registered Service Animals Only

No Firearms

The event is planned for Saturday, August 5th. Gates open at 8:00 in the morning. Demonstrations are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Smoky Hill Weapons Range is located at 8429 W. Farrelly Road.

This event is free and open to the public.

_ _ _

Salina Military Affairs Council photo