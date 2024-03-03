AIM Center of Excellence To Graduate First Students

An innovative pre-apprenticeship course hosted by partners at the Salina Regional Airport will graduate its first class later this week.

The Aviation Innovation & Maintenance (AIM) Center of Excellence at SLN is excited to will be holding an industry day and graduation ceremony for its first cohort of students on Thursday, March 7th.

According to the organization, the evening will include a networking reception as well as a student showcase. Students will also be presented with their graduation certificates and microcredentials from Kansas State University- Salina.

Mike Beene, Assistant Secretary with the Kansas Department of Commerce will be the guest speaker.

The AIM Center of Excellence is a six-week pre-apprenticeship program that exposes interested participants to the dynamic world of aviation maintenance. During the course, students will get basic information about the different components involved in aviation maintenance, to include:

Sheet Metal

Paint

Composites

Electronics/Avionics

AIM students will get hands-on training with experienced instructors that help them learn about the field, as well as receive competency-based microcredentials through Kansas State University-Salina. Students will also get information about continuing their education or career in aviation maintenance in networking opportunities with schools, employers, and industry leaders in the region.