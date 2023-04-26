A I on KSAL Radio

Artificial Intelligence is clearly here to stay. How will it grow and who is shepherding the process?

Dr. Michael Pritchard Kansas State – Salina Campus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday to take a deep dive into AI to explore where we’ve been and where we are going with super computers, cybernetics and artificial neural networks.

Dr. Michael Pritchard Kansas State – Salina Campus oversees:

Machine Learning & Autonomous Systems faculty member at KSU’s College of Technology and Aviation. Designer and senior faculty member of the MLAS program (Machine Learning and Autonomous Systems). PI (Principal Investigator), Dept of Treasury grant funding stream for the acquisition, creation, and integration of three new lab systems: Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem, Augmented/Virtual Reality Ecosystem, and Big Data Ecosystem.