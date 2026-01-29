AHS Wrestling Sweeps in Wamego in a Battle of Ranked Teams

Pictured is Trey Hoerner, Tagen Lambotte, Corey Casteel, Murphy Randolph, James Stout, Courtney Strauss and Darren Whiteley

#1 Abilene Cowgirls 39, #3 Wamego 27

WAMEGO: The Abilene Cowgirls improved to 3-2 in the NCKL with a victory at Wamego Thursday night. Abilene got a huge win at 170 by Illiana Garcia. She bumped up weight class and defeated Freshman, Ella Yakel. Yakel is ranked #4 at 170 in Class 4A. Garcia is ranked #4 at 155 in 4A. Wamego fell to 3-2 in the NCKL with the loss. The Cowgirls will travel to Washburn Rural Tournament on Saturday.

Abilene HS (ABHS) 39.0 Wamego HS (WAHS) 27.0

100: Josie Wilson (AHS) over Peyton Brazzle (WHS) (Fall 0:53)

105: Jade Wilson (AHS) over Brooklyn Bearman (WHS) (Fall 1:07)

110: Nevaeh Beatty (WHS) over (AHS) (For.)

115: Rachel Barber (WHS) over Zoey Thorson (AHS) (Fall 3:49)

120: Allison Sprenkle (WHS) over Alivia Brazdzionis (AHS) (Fall 0:54)

125: McKenna Ridder (AHS) over Amelia Peterson (WHS) (Fall 2:48)

130: Zoey Learned (WHS) over Aliana Lara (AHS) (Dec 7-0)

135: Khloey Affolter (AHS) over Genevieve Steinlage (WHS) (Fall 1:37)

140: Kaylee Weibert (AHS) over Reese Daly (WHS) (Fall 0:57)

145: Breckyn Cossel (AHS) over Adreana Turner (WHS) (Dec 9-7)

155: Leolyn Karnowski (WHS) over (AHS) (For.)

170: Iliana Garcia (AHS) over Ella Yakel (WHS) (Fall 3:01)

#4 Abilene Cowboys 44, #6 Wamego 30

WAMEGO: The Abilene Cowboy wrestling team clinched a share of the NCKL title with a victory at Wamego on Thursday. The match of the night featured #1 Abilene Junior, Murphy Randolph, ranked #1 in Class 4A vs Wamego Senior, Knox Karnowski, ranked #3. Randolph picked up a 5-1 to improve to 30-1 on the season. The victory was also the 100th of Randolph’s career. Abilene won’t wrestle until February 7 at Phillpsburg. The Cowboys can clinch the NCKL outright at Chapman on February 12.

Abilene HS (AHS) 44.0 Wamego HS (WHS) 30.0

106: Isaac Costa (WHS) over Keyen Taplin (AHS) (Dec 4-2)

113: Evan Elliott (AHS) over (WHS) (For.)

120: Lukas Rivera (AHS) over (WHS) (For.)

126: Harry Costa (WHS) over Garrett Ediger (AHS) (Fall 1:49)

132: Korbin Blacketer (AHS) over Joe Ney (WHS) (Fall 3:35)

138: Noah Wuthnow (AHS) over Garrett Peterson (WHS) (Fall 1:24)

144: Duke Beggs (WHS) over Hudson Reiter (AHS) (Fall 1:51)

150: Murphy Randolph (AHS) over Knox Karnowski (WHS) (Dec 5-1)

157: Dayven Cuba (AHS) over Kelton Ross (WHS) (TF 16-1 2:50)

165: Cash Threet (WHS) over Aiden Woods (AHS) (Fall 1:22)

175: Cael Casteel (AHS) over Levi Braun (WHS) (Fall 1:05)

190: Pierce Casteel (AHS) over Haidan Simon (WHS) (Fall 1:46)

215: Talon Conrad (WHS) over Mason Faulkner (AHS) (Fall 1:08)

285: Josh Flanigan (WHS) over Robert Collins (AHS) (Dec 10-9)