Agriculture Photo Contest Accepting Entries

The beauty of Kansas agriculture has been celebrated throughout the state’s agriculture industry, and officails encourage photographers to capture that beauty and share it with others through the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s annual photo contest.

The KDA is accepting photo entries through the end of August. This year’s KDA Photo Contest categories were selected to promote different aspects of Kansas agriculture: Farm Fresh, Technology in Agriculture, Kansas Critters, and Kansas Life.

These categories allow you to showcase Kansas agriculture in many ways — the various products of our labor that feed our local communities, the scientific and technological advancements that increase efficiency and value, the many animals that play a role in agriculture, and the overall beauty of Kansas agriculture and what it means to live in this scenic state. And for the third year, a video category will welcome drone footage, harvest videos, or other short clips of under 30 seconds that showcase Kansas agriculture. As always, there is a separate Youth division, for young photographers under age 19. Prizes will be awarded to the top two winners in each of the six categories.

KDA serves to advocate for agriculture, the state’s largest industry and economic driver. Photos which best capture the categories will be used throughout the year as we tell the story of Kansas agriculture. After submission, KDA is granted permission to use any photograph for publications, social media, websites, displays, etc. without payment or other consideration from the photographer.

Photo entries should be sent in .jpg format to [email protected]. Videos should be sent in .mp4 or .mov format. Entries must include a title and brief description, where and when the photo/video was taken, the photographer’s full name and age, entry category hometown and email address.

Guidelines for the KDA Photo Contest, including deadlines, categories and prizes, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/PhotoContest. Voting to select finalists will begin on KDA’s social media sites in late August. For more information, contact Heather Lansdowne, KDA director of communications, at [email protected] or 785-564-6706.