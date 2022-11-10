Agriculture Forum Planned at FHSU

An agriculture form is planned at Fort Hays State University.
According to FHSU, Kansas District 110 Representative Ken Rahjes and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will take place on Monday, November 14, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
The day’s program will center on important issues and the perspectives of eight guest speakers representing several agriculture industry sectors. Scheduled forum speakers include:
|Steve Fenton
Midland Marketing
Hays, Kansas
Kent Dunn
Vice President, Kansas Cotton Association
Moscow, Kansas
John Grabbe
Co-Owner, Grabbe Farms
Hays, Kansas
Chad McCormick
General Manager, Grant County Feeders
Five Rivers Cattle Feeding
Ulysses, Kansas
|Landon Oldham
Founder/Owner, Heartland Soil Services
Cunningham, Kansas
Brant Peterson
District 3 Commissioner, Kansas Grain Sorghum
Johnson, Kansas
Dan Senestraro
Owner, Eastside Dairy
Johnson, Kansas
Jace Young
Founder & CEO, Legacy Farmer, LLC
Hays, Kansas
For more information, contact: Dr. Grady Dixon, 785-628-4536, [email protected].