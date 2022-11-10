Salina, KS

Agriculture Forum Planned at FHSU

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2022

An agriculture form is planned at Fort Hays State University.

According to FHSU, Kansas District 110 Representative Ken Rahjes and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will take place on Monday, November 14, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

The day’s program will center on important issues and the perspectives of eight guest speakers representing several agriculture industry sectors. Scheduled forum speakers include:

 

Steve Fenton

Midland Marketing

Hays, Kansas

 

Kent Dunn

Vice President, Kansas Cotton Association

Moscow, Kansas

 

John Grabbe

Co-Owner, Grabbe Farms

Hays, Kansas

 

Chad McCormick

General Manager, Grant County Feeders

Five Rivers Cattle Feeding

Ulysses, Kansas

 

Landon Oldham

Founder/Owner, Heartland Soil Services

Cunningham, Kansas

 

Brant Peterson

District 3 Commissioner, Kansas Grain Sorghum

Johnson, Kansas

 

Dan Senestraro

Owner, Eastside Dairy

Johnson, Kansas

 

Jace Young

Founder & CEO, Legacy Farmer, LLC

Hays, Kansas

 

 

For more information, contact: Dr. Grady Dixon, 785-628-4536, [email protected].

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

