Agriculture Forum Planned at FHSU

An agriculture form is planned at Fort Hays State University.

According to FHSU, Kansas District 110 Representative Ken Rahjes and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will take place on Monday, November 14, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

The day’s program will center on important issues and the perspectives of eight guest speakers representing several agriculture industry sectors. Scheduled forum speakers include:

Steve Fenton Midland Marketing Hays, Kansas Kent Dunn Vice President, Kansas Cotton Association Moscow, Kansas John Grabbe Co-Owner, Grabbe Farms Hays, Kansas Chad McCormick General Manager, Grant County Feeders Five Rivers Cattle Feeding Ulysses, Kansas Landon Oldham Founder/Owner, Heartland Soil Services Cunningham, Kansas Brant Peterson District 3 Commissioner, Kansas Grain Sorghum Johnson, Kansas Dan Senestraro Owner, Eastside Dairy Johnson, Kansas Jace Young Founder & CEO, Legacy Farmer, LLC Hays, Kansas

For more information, contact: Dr. Grady Dixon, 785-628-4536, [email protected].