Agriculture Advisory Boards to Meet

Several advisory boards which serve to guide the work of the Kansas Department of Agriculture will meet on Thursday, September 15, at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. The meetings will be held on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, and are open to the public.

The boards which will meet on September 15 are:

Kansas Board of Agriculture

9:00 a.m. to noon

Kansas State Fair Administrative Office Boardroom

Contact: Brittney Grother, [email protected] or 785-564-6797

Kansas Board of Animal Health

9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Prairie Pavilion conference room

Contact: Justin Smith, [email protected] or 785-564-6601

Kansas Marketing Advisory Board

1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kansas State Fair Administrative Office Boardroom

Contact: Russell Plaschka, [email protected] or 785-564-7466

State Conservation Commission

8:00 a.m. to noon

Cottonwood Court building: upstairs meeting room

Contact: Division of Conservation, [email protected] or 785-564-6620

The meetings are open to the public. Individuals who have questions about any of the meetings can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 785-564-6700 for more information.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.