Agricultural Technology Degree Among New Offerings

An Agricultural Technology Management Degree is among new fields of study at a college in Southwest Kansas.

According to Garden City Community College in a partnership with Newman University they are expanding access to bachelor’s degree opportunities in Southwest Kansas. Since its launch in 2024, the program has received overwhelming support, with 55 students currently enrolled, prompting the expansion of available degree tracks from four to ten.

Due to growing demand, the HERE program has expanded to offer ten bachelor’s degree options for the 2025-2026 academic year:

Agricultural Technology Management Applied Artificial Intelligence Business Certified Financial Planner Computer Science Computer Science with a focus in Cybersecurity Data Science Education Game Development Nursing

All students who graduate from Garden City Community College automatically receive a $20,000 scholarship towards their bachelor’s degree, in addition to federal and state grants that have the potential to be matched by Newman.

Newman University has an Outreach Office conveniently located near Garden City Community College, offering students the opportunity to meet with staff to ensure they can find a path to a degree that fits their individual needs and career goals.

GCCC remains committed to opening doors for students through innovative partnerships and continued investment in academic and career pathways. Programs like HERE ensure that students in rural communities don’t have to sacrifice quality or affordability to achieve their educational goals.

For more information about the GCCC & Newman program and how to apply, please visit www.gcccnewman.com.