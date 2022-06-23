Salina, KS

Agreement on New Teacher Contract

Todd PittengerJune 23, 2022

An agreement has been reached in negotiations for a new USD 305 teacher contract.

According to USD 305, the school board  and NEA-Salina reached agreement in their contract negotiations for the 2022-2023 school year.  Contract changes for next year include:

  • Salary Schedule Changes: $700 increase to the base salary, plus step and movement;
  • Increase in the liquidated damages amount assessed to those who resign between June 1st – June 30th;
  • The addition of coaching positions for ESports and Unified Bowling to the Supplemental Salary Schedule;
  • Modifications to leave rules on days involving mandatory attendance;
  • Increased special salary provision for School Psychologists;
  • Modifications to the procedure for employee requested internal transfers;
  • Changes to attendance requirements for work days;
  • Amendments to school safety provision; and
  • Change in nomenclature from Teacher to Professional Employee.

The next steps will be for teachers to ratify by majority vote, and for approval consideration by the school board at its next regular meeting in July.

