Aggressive Man Arrested, Body Wrapped

An intoxicated man becomes combative, prompting a call to Salina authorities.

Police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 200 block of S. 7th Street around 10:30pm on Wednesday after 21-year-old Dawson Nielsen was yelling at a male and threatening to fight.

Officers observed his conduct in the street as they arrived and took him into custody.

Police say Nielsen was kicking and violently banging around inside the patrol unit, forcing officers to put him in a body wrap before transporting him to the hospital and then to jail where he is facing charges that could include disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.