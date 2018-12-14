Aggravated Burglary Featured on Crime Stoppers

An aggravated burglary highlights this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Saturday December 1st at 6:30AM deputies responded to an aggravated burglary in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Smolan, Kansas. The resident reported that at 4:00AM that morning, they heard someone walking around inside their house. Upon further inspection, the resident located an open door. The resident reported that they had an unknown laptop computer and a Samsung computer monitor stolen.

Total loss is estimated to be nearly $500.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crime Sstoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.