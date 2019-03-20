Salina, KS

Agency Mourns Loss of Beloved K-9

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2019

Kansas game wardens are mourning the loss of a former colleague who was credited for helping in multiple arrests and saving a child.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, former agency K-9 Meg passed away this week just 14 months following her retirement.

Meg is credited with making a multitude of poaching cases, apprehension of many fugitives, and providing critical evidence recovery in murder investigations. She has also been credited for saving lives including a three-year-old girl in Jackson County in 2016 who went missing from her home during an extremely hot day.

The agency says “Meg was a true public servant, and a Kansas Game Warden to the end. We will miss you girl, rest easy.”

