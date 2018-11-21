Agencies Promote Safe Thanksgiving Travel

This week Kansas roads will be busy with holiday travelers. It is predicted to be one of the highest traveled Thanksgivings in recent history, in over a dozen years. State officials want to remind motorists to prepare in advance for travel, and make responsible choices as they travel.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, along with local law enforcement organizations from throughout the state including the Salina Police Department at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, have mobilized to participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign. The program is courtesy of a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The STEP program will run in conjunction with the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. The goal of reducing fatality and injury crashes.

Before hitting the road for travels, motorists are encouraged to take the following into consideration: