Ageless Creativity on Display

Theater lovers and art lovers unite! A beautiful collection of artwork by the talented Art is Ageless artists from Salina Presbyterian Manor is now on exhibit at Theatre Salina. The exhibit accompanies the theatre’s main stage production of “Birthday Candles,” a play that runs January 3 – 19.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the exhibit is the brainchild of Meghan Hessman, a local artist and the art curator for the gallery at Theatre Salina, and Lucy Kollhoff, an enthusiastic participant in the Art is Ageless juried competition. Art is Ageless encourages artists 65 and older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the annual calendar. The program started in 1980 as a fundraising tool for PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

Meghan and Lucy teamed up with Salina Presbyterian Manor to find artists from the senior living community who wanted to show their work. It all came together on opening night Friday, January 3.

“I thought the staff did a great job hanging and displaying my quilts,” said Martha Oakes, an award-winning quilter and a resident of the Villas at Salina Presbyterian Manor. “I thought it was nice to have the art show coincide with opening night.”

Artist Dean Groves shares this sentiment. “I was very pleased by the way the show turned out. I’m grateful to be included” he said. Groves is a resident at Salina Presbyterian Manor. More than 200 of his paintings are owned by others.

As you wander through the exhibit, you’ll also see works of art from Margie Reed (knitting), Don Schroeder (mixed media), and Lucy Kollhoff (painting). In all, you can view 18 pieces of art from the Art is Ageless competition as well as the 2025 Art is Ageless calendar.

Visitors will also be able to learn about Salina Presbyterian Manor’s fundraising campaign Preserving Legacies, Enriching Lives. The $10-million campaign is more than a renovation – it’s designed to enhance the lifestyles of the residents with beautiful and functional spaces, including a new arts and craft room.

The exhibit runs until January 19, 2025.

For more information about the exhibit or the annual Art is Ageless juried competition visit ArtisAgeless.org