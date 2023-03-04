Salina, KS

Ageless Art to Go On Display

Todd PittengerMarch 4, 2023

Artwork from the 2023 “Art is Ageless” program will be on display beginning Tuesday.

Pieces in the 43rd annual event will be on display Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel in downtown Salina.

The Art is Ageless program encourages Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other senior living communities to be judged at the systemwide level.

This year, 86 pieces entered in the competition and on display.

The art will be in display in the Crossroads Ballroom at the hotel Tuesday and Wednesday 11- 5 and Thursday 11 -1.

 

