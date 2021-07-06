Agbaji to Return to Kansas for 2021-22 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji announced Tuesday that he will return to KU for the 2020-21 season. Agbaji declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in April but retained his NCAA eligibility while testing the draft waters.

“Jayhawk Nation, I’m coming back to KU this season,” Agbaji said. “Going through the process at the NBA Combine and team workouts has been a really good experience. I cannot thank my family enough, the NBA teams, my KU coaches and teammates, as well as everyone who supported me in this process. I am so looking forward to next season, playing in front of the best fans in basketball and contending for a national championship.”

“We are all very excited Ochai has made the decision to return for one more year,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “He did exactly what the process allows and encourages players to considering the Draft to do. He will be better for it and so will our basketball team. We believe Ochai is a first-round talent and I look forward to pushing him daily towards that. I can’t wait to have Ochai and our full complement of players here very soon.”

In 2020-21, Agbaji led the Big 12 in three-point field goals made (2.6), was fourth in three-point field goal percentage (37.7) and 12th in scoring (14.1). He averaged 3.7 rebounds and made three or more three-point field goals in 15 games. He had a career-high 26 points vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship.

Agbaji has 77 consecutive career starts in 83 games played at Kansas. The Kansas City, Missouri, native is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention honoree and two-time academic all-conference selection. Agbaji, who pulled his redshirt 14 games into the 2018-19 season, enters his senior year with 920 career points and ranks tied for 18th in KU career three-point field goals made (147) and is 16th in career three-point field goals attempted (418).